Incredible Health Launches Retention Suite, Helping Hospitals Attract Nurses and Reduce Turnover

·6 min read

New product helps hospitals combat the Great Resignation with tools to better hire and retain talent, and ultimately drive greater patient outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health, the fastest-growing, venture-backed career marketplace for healthcare workers, today announced the launch of its Retention Suite, the only suite of tools designed to support hospitals in retaining permanent nursing talent during the Great Resignation. Nurse retention is a critical issue that impacts healthcare costs and affects quality of care nationwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated nurse turnover rates with 60% of 400 surveyed frontline nurses saying the pandemic made them more likely to leave their positions due to insufficient staffing, workload, and emotional strain. Nurse turnover reduces quality of care and studies have shown that hospital units with low levels of turnover encounter fewer medication errors and higher levels of patient satisfaction1. Higher nurse turnover and rates of burnout are connected to higher rates of patient mortality. Additionally, the average cost of turnover for a single bedside RN, which includes hiring and training a new nurse and lost revenue during that period, is $40,038, which adds up to at least $3.6 -$6.5 million lost per year per hospital facility.

These factors, compounded with increased rates of stress and burnout and the rapid progression of the Delta variant, have only added to the nursing shortage crisis. Recent reports state that one in five ICUs are at least 95% full with some available beds unable to be used due to short staffing. This ultimately leads to lower standards of care for patients as a direct result of short staffing.

The Incredible Health Retention Suite is a set of hiring tools that helps nurses find permanent jobs they'll love and helps hospitals retain the nurses already on staff. Nurses hired through Incredible Health have a 15% higher retention rate compared to nurses hired through traditional channels at one year. Incredible Health developed this new suite of tools because hiring nurses that are the right fit, and hiring enough of them, reduces turnover.2 Effective hiring leads to effective retention.

"The pandemic exposed the nursing turnover crisis. It massively impacts patient outcomes and hospital financials," said Iman Abuzeid MD, CEO and Cofounder of Incredible Health. "Engaged, happy nurses provide better patient care and we developed the Retention Suite to help ensure nurses find careers that fulfill them and increase their job tenure. Our tools make it easier and faster for hospitals to hire the right nurses, so hospitals have the staff they need, and fewer nurses leave because of understaffing and burnout. Incredible Health is committed to providing a delightful experience for nurses and hospitals alike, to improve the quality of care and decrease healthcare costs."

The Retention Suite helps nurses make more informed employment decisions by
flipping the script, with hospitals applying to nurses, not the other way around, enabling busy nurses to field multiple interview requests and complete thorough job searches. Busy nurses can complete a thorough job search and consider multiple employers to find the best role for them, which drives job satisfaction and retention. Nurses can also 'favorite' hospitals they're especially interested in, and each nurse gets to leverage Incredible Health's improved screening and matching algorithms—which assess 70+ specialties and 250+ nursing skills—to find a role that is the best fit for them. When nurses are happy in their jobs, they remain with employers for longer.

Today, more than 500 hospitals nationwide, including Johns Hopkins Health System, HCA Healthcare, Stanford Health Care, Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Joseph, Baylor Scott and White, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and many others hire permanent nursing staff with Incredible Health. These hospitals are taking advantage of the updated tools that are designed to allow them to hire more nurses, in order to reach appropriate staffing levels and reduce burnout and turnover. Advanced offerings include:

Benchmarking data and best practices: Hospitals can compare their own hiring funnel and operations anonymously to competing hospitals locally, regionally and nationally.

Team activity dashboards: Recruiting team managers' can leverage analytics on their teams' activity, to gain insight into each recruiter's hiring funnel and share best practices across the team and system.

  • SMS text capabilities: Recruiters can cut through the noise and send candidates SMS and in-app messages. Messages sent through the Incredible Health platform have an 80% response rate.

  • Automated interview scheduling: Incredible Health schedules 70% of interviews automatically, significantly reducing time to hire.

  • In-app references: Nurses can add pre-collected references to their profiles to speed hiring managers' decision-making.

  • Advanced screening: Incredible Health's algorithms automatically check for malpractice and licenses to ensure the highest quality candidates.

  • Employer showcase pages: Employers can customize their employer branding to appeal to nurses and communicate what makes their organization a great place to work.

  • Mobile-optimized nurse onboarding: Nurses can take advantage of iOS, Android, and mobile web applications to make it even easier to use Incredible Health and find and do their best work.

  • Nurse mental health tools: Nurses can use a daily nurse journal and a nurse community to help nurses manage stress, practice gratitude, and support one another.

"The Incredible Health Retention Suite should be the future of the nursing profession. Not only does it have the potential to create favorable career pathways for individual nurses, but it promotes positive work environments," said Shenita Anderson RN, an emergency room nurse that used Incredible Health to find her current permanent role. "This is ultimately reflected in the quality of care that patients receive from nurses who are happy in their roles and employers who understand the importance of pursuing excellence in health care."

Incredible Health has enhanced its platform throughout the pandemic to help hospitals and nurses find permanent roles with a speed-to-hire time of 12 days. The Retention Suite is the latest offering in the company's commitment to nurses and health systems, and to further Incredible Health's mission to help healthcare professionals live better lives and find and do their best work.

To learn more about how Incredible Health's Retention Suite, visit this link: https://www.incrediblehealth.com/blog/retention-suite/

About Incredible Health
As a career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first and only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by over 500 top hospitals nationwide. Incredible Health's proprietary algorithm-based technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and operates nationally. For more information visit https://incrediblehealth.com.

Press contact:
Inkhouse for Incredible Health
press@incrediblehealth.com

+++++

1Bae, S.-H., Mark, B., &amp; Fried, B. (2010). Impact of NURSING Unit turnover on patient outcomes in hospitals. Journal of Nursing Scholarship, 42(1), 40–49. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1547-5069.2009.01319.x
2Hairr DC, Salisbury H, Johannsson M, Redfern-Vance N. Nurse staffing and the relationship to job satisfaction and retention. Nurs Econ. 2014 May-Jun;32(3):142-7. PMID: 25137811.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incredible-health-launches-retention-suite-helping-hospitals-attract-nurses-and-reduce-turnover-301395238.html

SOURCE Incredible Health

