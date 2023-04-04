IncredibleBank Announces Hire of Sergio Nascimento as Market President in Florida

Nascimento will lead IncredibleBank’s growth as they build their first branch in Cape Coral

Sergio Nascimento

Sergio Nascimento, IncredibleBank's new Market President in Southwest Florida

Wausau, Wis., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank, which recently announced their expansion into the Southwest Florida market with the building of a branch in Cape Coral, has announced the hire of Sergio Nascimento as Market President.

“We are excited to have Sergio join the IncredibleBank team,” said Todd Nagel, President and Chief Executive Officer of IncredibleBank. “Sergio’s background and approach to banking are a perfect match for our focus on creating strong relationships with our customers and the community, and we feel he will help us fulfill our promise of an Incredible Customer Experience in our newest market.”

The new branch, which is breaking ground this spring, will be the first branch outside of Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for IncredibleBank. Nascimento’s role will be to promote and support the growth of the bank while engaging with the community leading up to the branch’s grand opening, scheduled for early 2024. Once the branch is open, he’ll continue to focus on business development while also leading branch employees and coaching the team on delivering exceptional service to IncredibleBank customers and prospects.

“I am excited for our location to be a cornerstone in the community where customers can frequent and be confident that each experience will be better than the last,” Nascimento said. “IncredibleBank brings the core values and brand promise that Cape Coral residents need in supporting the many personal and financial decisions in their lives.”

Nascimento has been in the banking industry for 12 years, starting as a teller and working his way up to manager overseeing performance and growth for multiple branches at his previous financial institution. He has vast experience in business lending and managed a portfolio of over 1,000 business customers. He is also heavily involved in the Southwest community with particular focus on youth programs, including past board memberships with United Way and Younglife. He has been involved as a volunteer and fundraiser for organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club of Collier County, Harry Chapin Food Bank, and Young Haven.

For more information about IncredibleBank’s new branch in Cape Coral, Florida, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888.842.0221.

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, was awarded as one of America’s Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America in 2019. With deposit and lending customers in all 50 states, plus their status as one of the nation’s top motorcoach and SBA lenders, they are America’s First Online National Community Bank (and who doesn’t love the idea of a national community?). They are dedicated to their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceTM with every interaction. Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

