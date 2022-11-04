U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.50
    -3.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,969.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,732.00
    +4.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.40
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1195
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0540
    -0.1100 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,266.73
    -0.79 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.89
    -4.78 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,040.68
    -622.71 (-2.25%)
     

inCruises Receives 3 Travel Weekly Awards For Overall Business Strategy and Humanitarian Relief

inGroup International
·3 min read
inGroup International
inGroup International

One Gold and two Silver Magellan Awards were awarded to inCruises by one of the leading U.S. travel industry publications

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is pleased to announce that its travel membership club, inCruises, was recently honored by Travel Weekly with 3 Magellan Awards.

Travel Weekly recognized inCruises' innovative business model for surpassing one million registered Members in 196 countries and was awarded a Silver Magellan Award in the Travel Agency/Advisor Category for Overall Business Strategy.

“inCruises was one of the only travel businesses to grow during the pandemic. We expanded market penetration in over 100 countries and are thrilled to see our worldwide influence continue to multiply. It feels great to get noticed by Travel Weekly for surpassing this important 1 million registered Members milestone,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Frank Codina.

inCruises Donation of Over $1 Million in Direct Aid for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief was recognized with a Gold Magellan Award in the Online Travel Services Category and a Silver Magellan Award in the Travel Agency/Advisor Category.

“We are grateful to be recognized by Travel Weekly for our humanitarian efforts. We share this honor with all of our many inCruises Partners and Members who personally donated to help our fellow Ukrainian Club Members in need,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Michael Hutchison.

Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards are judged by top travel industry professionals, including:

  • Richard Bangs, executive producer and host of Richard Bangs’ Quests

  • Patricia Schultz, author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die

  • CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg

  • Heather Greenwood Davis, Contributing Editor and On-Air Storyteller for National Geographic

  • Bruce Beckham, former CEO of Tourism Cares

  • Rob Kwortnik, professor at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and others.

inCruises is the world's fastest-growing rewards travel club. Club Members are matched with double Reward Points, which amplify their vacation purchasing power. In addition to cruises, Members use Reward Points to book hotels and resorts through the inStays brand. Savings earned through Reward Points are in addition to the lowest retail price, and Reward Points never expire. inCruises’ easy-to-use website supports 17 languages to service their global community.

inCruises Club Membership is sold exclusively through independent Partners who can earn compensation for sharing Membership advantages with others.

For more information, visit in.Group.


About inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200 countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.

Contact:
Beatriz Díaz Vázquez
beatriz.diaz@incruises.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Royal Caribbean Pulled Cruise Stocks Higher Today

    Royal Caribbean just proved that cruise line operators can be profitable again. Let the buying spree begin.

  • United Airlines pokes fun at Southwest's boarding system in new ad campaign

    United said it will automatically call Southwest travelers 24 hours before their Southwest flight departs so they can avoid the dreaded Group C boarding tier.

  • Southwest Airlines Closer to Solving Its Biggest Problem

    Southwest Air has faced a lot of problems coming out of the covid pandemic, but it's working toward solving a major customer pain point.

  • As Profits Soar, The Disneyland And Disney World Magic Is Dying

    The Disney Parks have seen better days. What was once a desirable, affordable vacation for some American middle class families has devolved into something prohibitively expensive and stressful. Every aspect of the Disney experience must be premeditated and scheduled to maximize its declining worth. But despite the backlash, the problem isn’t getting better.

  • Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through

    Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to Hard Rock International for $1 billion and paid $1.625 billion to buy Cosmopolitan. Essentially, $1 billion has become the bare minimum to buy/build a modern Las Vegas Strip resort/casino and that makes any property on the Strip incredibly valuable.

  • Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

    Many Airbnb hosts are weathering a decline in renters, after a pandemic boom

  • Expedia Gains as CEO Sees Strong Demand Overcoming Summer Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. gained in after-hours trading after the company said strong demand for the rest of the year and into 2023 can counter a hit to bookings from an industry-wide slowdown in July that was exacerbated by hurricanes late in the season. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsHow a Mysteriou

  • Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer

    Last February, Alaska Airlines launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month. Denver-based low-cost airline Frontier Airlines recently teased those who subscribe to its emails with a late-night message saying that it would launch a pass letting one take an "unlimited number of flights" to all of its destinations at some point in 2023. Amid this news, Alaska Airlines hit back by announcing that it was adding a new city to the ones currently included in its Flight pass -- when the Seattle-based airline first launched its subscription program in February, it let one book flights between a number of Californian cities like San Francisco, Fresno and Monterey as well as the Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas airports.

  • Tahoe ski season starts this month. Here’s a list of resort opening dates

    Some Tahoe ski resorts will be opening as soon as November.

  • Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were moving higher today after the world's largest online travel agency posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report. Booking, which owns Priceline, Booking.com, and Kayak, among other travel booking sites, said that gross travel bookings increased 36%, or 52% in constant currency, to $32.1 billion, showing the company continues to make a robust recovery from the pandemic. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose 41% to $53.03, ahead of analyst expectations at $49.85.

  • Wall Street Is Giving Up on Airbnb. Is the Growth Story Over?

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) delivered another round of strong growth Tuesday night, topping estimates on the top and bottom lines. Investors seemed to balk at Airbnb's fourth-quarter guidance even though it was in line with expectations. The company called for revenue to increase between 17% to 23% in the fourth quarter (23% to 29% in constant currency) in range of $1.8 billion to $1.88 billion, compared with the consensus at $1.85 billion.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Falling Today

    The vacation rental platform's revenue guidance has the market wondering if the travel recovery is slowing.

  • Airbnb’s Chesky Says He’s ‘Very Confident’ About Travel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said he feels good about the fourth quarter, citing the home-rental site’s adaptable sales model and customers’ continuing interest in long-term stays.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLott

  • Exclusive-Airbnb faces light-touch regulation under EU plan -sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission will propose light-touch rules for Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies, people familiar with the matter said. Under the draft rules, short-term home rental companies will have to provide data on numbers using their services and how many nights they stay to national authorities, they said. The data will be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities, one of the people said.

  • Trivago CEO: Travel demand still strong but there are 'early signs' of slowing

    Trivago CEO Axel Hefer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, travel demand, top destinations, and consumers looking to cut costs amid inflation.

  • 'Outrage' as migrant hotels are forced upon tourist hotspots

    Councils are resisting “migrant hotels” being imposed in tourist hotspots as the Home Office attempts to disperse the thousands who have arrived in small boats across the Channel.

  • Sabre’s Slow Recovery Gets Lift From Pandemic Booking Milestone

    Even as it grapples with a slow recovery, Sabre reported September as its strongest month for air booking volumes since the start of the pandemic primarily because of increased international travel. The Texas-based airfare distribution and airline operational software company shared the update during a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. The company reported 68.8 million […]

  • Marriott Stock, Hyatt Hotels Slide Despite Earnings Beat

    Marriott and Hyatt Hotels beat Q3 views as revenue per room returned to pre-pandemic levels. Both raised outlooks, but only Hyatt stock rose.

  • Airbnb Falls, but This Nasdaq Stock's Getting Hit Even Harder

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been in a bear market for much of 2022, and many see the Federal Reserve as the primary culprit. With its aggressive series of interest rate increases, the prospects for capital-hungry growth stocks have gotten a lot less certain over the course of the year. A downbeat financial report from travel disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) weighed on investor sentiment, given the hope that a recovery in travel activity would prove to be a lasting supportive trend.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now on Sale

    The current stock market volatility might not let up in the near future, but history has taught investors that patience and consistency can yield robust, compounded returns with time. If you have money to invest in the stock market right now, this could be an excellent time to snatch up shares of companies you like while they're trading at a discount. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen its stock price fall nearly 40% over the last year as broad investor sentiment steadily turned away from growth- and tech-oriented businesses.