Incumbent Macron Wins French Presidential Election
Incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron has won the run-off in the French Presidential election, with exit polls giving him a significant margin over nationalist rival Marine Le Pen.
Le Pen conceded shortly after the ballot closed, with exit polls putting Macron at between 57% and 58% of the vote in the two-horse race, making him a rare incumbent to hold onto power in a country known for turnover at the top.
Macron's government has promised to make France a leader in blockchain, but the topic was largely ignored in the race.
Attention now turns to legislative elections due in June, which will determine Macron's control over government ministers.
