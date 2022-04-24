Incumbent Macron Wins French Presidential Election

Associated Press

In the midst of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the result offered the European Union the reassurance of stable leadership in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power and was immediately hailed by France's allies. A second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of a shift of power to firebrand populist Marine Le Pen, Macron's presidential election challenger who quickly conceded defeat but still appeared on course for her best-ever showing. Acknowledging that “numerous” voters cast ballots for him simply to keep out Le Pen's fiercely nationalist far-right policies, Macron pledged to reunite the country “filled with so many doubts, so many divisions” and work to assuage the voter anger that fed Le Pen's campaign.