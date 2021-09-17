U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.36
    +4.45 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    -0.62 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.41 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9570
    +0.2390 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,448.86
    -47.35 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.07
    -24.46 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Incyte Announces Health Canada Conditional Approval of Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment for Adults with Previously Treated, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) today announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance with conditions for Pemazyre® (pemigatinib), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.

Incyte Logo (CNW Group/Incyte Biosciences Canada)
Incyte Logo (CNW Group/Incyte Biosciences Canada)

"For appropriate patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the approval of Pemazyre in Canada offers patients hope with a new potential treatment option after their cancer has returned, following the failure of first-line treatment," said Durhane Wong-Rieger, Ph.D., President and CEO, Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders.

"Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer of the bile duct with limited treatment options. As a result, patients face a poor prognosis," said Dr. Vincent Tam, MD, Medical Oncologist, Tom Baker Cancer Centre. "With the approval of Pemazyre, we now have a targeted treatment option for those patients with progressive disease after first-line chemotherapy."

The conditional approval is based on data from the FIGHT-202 study evaluating pemigatinib as a treatment for patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. Study results demonstrated that in patients harbouring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 35.5 percent (primary endpoint) and median duration of response (DOR) of 9.1 months (secondary endpoint) with a median follow-up of 15.4 months. Adverse events observed included serous retinal detachment (SRD) and hyperphosphatemia. The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥15%) are hyperphosphatemia, alopecia, diarrhea, fatigue, nail toxicity, dysgeusia, nausea, constipation, stomatitis, dry mouth, decreased appetite, vomiting, dry eye, arthralgia, abdominal pain, hypophosphatemia, dry skin, edema peripheral, weight decreased, headache, urinary tract infection, dehydration, hypercalcemia, and palmar-plantar erythrodysaesthesia syndrome.

"We are pleased that Health Canada has granted conditional marketing authorization for Pemazyre and Incyte welcomes the opportunity to serve the cholangiocarcinoma community with this much-needed treatment option," said Josée Brisebois, Ph.D.., Head of Medical Affairs, Incyte Biosciences Canada. "Incyte will strive to secure rapid access across Canada to this innovative targeted therapy to patients suffering from this difficult disease."

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer that forms in the bile duct. It is classified based on its anatomical origin: intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) occurs in the bile duct inside the liver, and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma occurs in the bile duct outside the liver. Patients with cholangiocarcinoma are often diagnosed at a late or advanced stage when the prognosis is poor.1,2 The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma varies regionally and ranges between 0.3-3.4 per 100,000 in North America and Europe.1 FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements occur almost exclusively in iCCA, where they are observed in 10-16% of patients.3,4,5,6 FGFRs play an important role in tumour cell proliferation and survival, migration, and angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels). Activating fusions, rearrangements, translocations, and gene amplifications in FGFRs are closely correlated with the development of various cancers.

About FIGHT-202
The FIGHT-202 is a multi-center, open-label, single-arm, Phase 2 study (NCT02924376) that evaluated the safety and efficacy of pemigatinib – a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor – in adult (age ≥18 years) patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with documented FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement.
Patients were enrolled into one of three cohorts – Cohort A (FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements), Cohort B (other FGF/FGFR genomic alterations) or Cohort C (no FGF/FGFR genomic alterations). All patients received 13.5 mg pemigatinib orally once daily (QD) on a 21-day cycle (two weeks on/one week off) until radiological disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The primary endpoint of FIGHT-202 was overall response rate (ORR) in Cohort A, assessed by independent review per RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints include ORR in Cohorts B, A plus B, and C; and duration of response (DOR).

For more information about FIGHT-202, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02924376.

About FIGHT
The FIGHT (Fibroblast Growth factor receptor in oncology and Hematology Trials) clinical trial program includes ongoing Phase 2 and 3 studies investigating the safety and efficacy of pemigatinib therapy across several FGFR-driven malignancies. Phase 2 monotherapy studies include FIGHT-202, as well as FIGHT-201 investigating pemigatinib in patients with metastatic or surgically unresectable bladder cancer, including with activating FGFR3 mutations or fusions/rearrangements; FIGHT-203 in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms with activating FGFR1 fusions/rearrangements; FIGHT-207 in patients with previously treated, locally-advanced/metastatic or surgically unresectable solid tumour malignancies harbouring activating FGFR mutations or translocations, irrespective of tumour type. FIGHT-205 is a Phase 2 study investigating pemigatinib plus pembrolizumab combination therapy and pemigatinib monotherapy as first-line treatment for metastatic or unresectable bladder cancer harbouring FGFR3 mutations or rearrangements who are not eligible to receive cisplatin. FIGHT-302 is a Phase 3 study investigating pemigatinib as a first-line treatment for patients with cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements.

About Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)
Pemazyre is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.6

In the United States, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Japan, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer (BTC) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion gene, worsening after cancer chemotherapy.

In Europe, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3, which, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated selective pharmacologic activity against cancer cells with FGFR alterations.

Pemazyre is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe and Japan. Incyte has granted Innovent Biologics, Inc. rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib in hematology and oncology in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Incyte has retained all other rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib outside of the United States.

Pemazyre is a trademark of Incyte.

About Incyte
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

To learn more about Incyte Biosciences Canada, visit https://incytebiosciences.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the FIGHT clinical trial program and whether Pemazyre might provide a successful treatment option for patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by Canadian regulatory authorities or other regulatory authorities, including the FDA; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

_______________________________

1

Banales JM, et al. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2016;13:261‒280.

2

Uhlig J, et al. Ann Surg Oncol. 2019;26:1993–2000.

3

Graham RP, et al. Hum Pathol. 2014;45:1630‒1638.

4

Farshidfar F, et al. Cell Rep. 2017;18(11):2780–2794.

5

Ross JS et al. The Oncologist. 2014;19:235–242.

6

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) [Product Monograph]. Wilmington, DE: Incyte; September 2021

SOURCE Incyte Biosciences Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c9502.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Innate Pharma Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, are rocketing higher in response to successful clinical-trial data for an experimental cancer drug called monalizumab. Monalizumab is currently in a phase 2 trial called Coast, in combination with Imfinzi from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN). Imfinzi is approved to treat advanced-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with tumors that haven't grown since beginning standard first-line treatment.

  • FDA panel votes against Pfizer's booster shot

    A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted Friday against approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's third dose for the U.S.

  • TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Plunges On Safety Signals From Gavo-cel Solid Tumor Trial

    TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock dropped to a 52-week low after interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors. The data will be at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021. Gavo-cel was administered up to dose level 5 (DL5) (5x108/m2 following lymphodepletion). Two dose-limiting toxicities were reported. One Grade 3 pneumonitis at DL1, which was resolved with supportive measures, and dose

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • BioNTech, Moderna Stocks Crumble As FDA Advisors Vote Down Broad Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks BioNTech and Moderna toppled Friday after an FDA panel voted against Covid booster shots for people age 16 and older.

  • Is Moderna Winning on Vaccine Efficacy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hold the top spots in the coronavirus vaccine market. It reported efficacy of 85% against severe disease in clinical trials. One in particular suggests Moderna may be the best at keeping people out of the hospital.

  • YF POLL: 70% say they will not vaccinate their child if FDA approved

    Viewers weigh in on the impending approval for the Covid-19 vaccine for kids.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Aileron Stock Is Trading Lower After Data Presentation For Chemoprotective Agent

    Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) presented new clinical data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Congress 2021 for ALRN-6924, a chemoprotective agent. Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy's attack on cancer cells. The Company presented final results from Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients wit

  • Model slams photographer for 'insane' comment: 'You're not the one to tell me what to do'

    A model is garnering praise on TikTok after slamming a photographer for suggesting she "didn't eat" for two weeks.

  • The FDA Is Likely To Sign Off On Covid Boosters — With Some Caveats For Pfizer, Moderna

    Booster shots could expand the opportunity for Covid vaccine stocks like Pfizer and Moderna by $3 billion to $4 billion in the U.S. alone.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • FDA committee votes against approving BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for 16 and older

    A group of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration said Friday the regulator should not allow Americans who are 16 years old and older to get a third dose of BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Doctor: This conversation about boosters doesn’t take place just in the U.S.

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Intellia To Test CRISPR-Engineered TCR-T Cell Candidate In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

    The FDA has signed off Intellia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: NTLA) investigational new drug (IND) application for NTLA-5001. Related Content: Intellia Shares Shoot Higher On Promising Biomarker Data From CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Candidate. NTLA-5001 is an autologous T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapy engineered to target the Wilms' Tumor (WT1) antigen for the treatment of all genetic subtypes of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Intellia plans to initiate patient screening by the end of 2021 for

  • Sanofi Is Finally Catching Up. How a Covid Vaccine Could Lift the Stock.

    Sanofi’s Covid vaccine is now in its Phase 3 trial, and the pharmaceutical company says results could come by the end of the year.

  • Why Moderna and BioNTech Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus stocks Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose on Thursday by 1.4% and 4.9%, respectively, in contrast to the stock market's dip on the day. This followed news that the two companies had their coronavirus vaccines fully approved by a national regulator. On Thursday morning, it switched on the green light for both Moderna's mRNA-1273 (brand-named SpikeVax) and Comirnaty from BioNTech and its development partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Doctor who called COVID-19 vaccine 'needle rape' is now on Idaho's largest regional health board

    Doctor who called COVID-19 vaccine 'needle rape' is now on Idaho's largest regional health board