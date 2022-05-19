U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.50
    -32.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,185.00
    -255.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,829.50
    -106.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.20
    -10.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.16
    -1.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.40
    +13.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0062 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.07
    +5.97 (+22.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2422
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7720
    -0.5250 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,259.50
    -553.78 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.21
    -20.47 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.63
    -164.46 (-2.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Indaptus Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Decoy20 in Solid Tumors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Indaptus Therapeutics
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INDP
Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) ("Indaptus" or the "Company”), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed. The Company plans to initiate the clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

“We are excited to begin our first in human study of Decoy20, as there is still a significant unmet medical need for patients with advanced solid tumors. This is an important milestone for Indaptus, which brings us one step closer to our goal of demonstrating the utility of a multi-targeted and antigen-agnostic, systemic immunotherapy that primes and activates both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses,” said Jeffrey Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of Indaptus.

“Tumors remodel and inhibit systemic immune responses and Indaptus’ Decoy technology is unique in its ability to mobilize both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune pathways with systemic administration in pre-clinical tumor models, while at the same time not inducing sustained hallmarks of cytokine release syndromes in pre-clinical toxicology studies,” said Dr. Michael Newman, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Indaptus.

“The trial is a Phase 1, open-label dose escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors. We look forward to demonstrating the safety profile of Decoy20 and developing an effective, novel therapy for cancers unresponsive to existing approved therapies,” continued Mr. Meckler.

About the Phase 1 Study

The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of Decoy 20 and will follow a 3+3 design of dose-escalation cohorts. The study protocol allows for exploration of additional dosing regimens, including continuous weekly administration after initial safety has been established. Decoy20 has the potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors including hepatocellular, colorectal and pancreatic carcinomas.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company’s approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus’ patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. Decoy20 represents an antigen-agnostic technology that has produced significant single agent activity against metastatic pancreatic and orthotopic colorectal carcinomas, single agent eradication of established, antigen-expressing breast carcinoma, as well as combination-mediated eradication of established hepatocellular carcinomas and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas in standard pre-clinical models, including syngeneic mouse tumors and human tumor xenografts. Tumor eradication has been observed with Decoy products in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint therapy, low-dose chemotherapy or an approved targeted antibody. Combination-based tumor eradication produces innate and adaptive immunological memory, involves activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and is associated with induction of innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after only one i.v. dose of Decoy product, with associated “cold” to “hot” tumor inflammation signature transition. IND-enabling toxicology studies have demonstrated safe i.v. administration, with no sustained induction of hallmarks of cytokine release syndromes, possibly due to passive targeting to liver, spleen and tumor, followed by rapid elimination of the product. Indaptus products have also produced significant single agent activity against chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in pre-clinical models.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our plans to develop and potentially commercialize its technology, the timing and cost of our planned investigational new drug application and any clinical trials, the completion and receiving favorable results in any clinical trials, Indaptus' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any product candidate, our ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property and licensing arrangements, our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidates, the risk of product liability claims, the availability of reimbursement, the influence of extensive and costly government regulation, and our estimates regarding future revenue, expenses capital requirements and the need for additional financing. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Stern IR
+1 212-362-1200 
will@sternir.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH IS ISSUED SECOND PATENT BY UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE AND REPORTS Q1 RESULTS

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has been issued a second patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds. The patent describes essential technology for transforming variable psychedelic raw materials into pharmaceutical-grade, standardized dr

  • Can This Cancer Stock Maintain Its Momentum?

    The stock market continues to be under pressure due to geopolitical tensions and various economic problems. For instance, cancer-focused biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has run circles around the broader market year to date. Can Exelixis continue beating the market from here on out?

  • Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): "How about if a child is halfway out of the birth canal? Is an abortion permissible then?"

    Dr. Yashica Robinson, Board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health and the director of the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center testified today in front of the House Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion access and care across the country. Robinson is the head of one of the last few abortion clinics in her state. While speaking before the committee Robinson emphasized the importance of abortion as essential health care.

  • A third of U.S. should consider masks indoors again, officials say, amid new COVID surge

    COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking.

  • Indigenous and Alaska Native women could face escalated violence if Roe is repealed

    They are also two to three times more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women, according to the CDC According to the CDC, Indigenous and Alaska Native women and Black women are more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The repeal of federally protected abortion rights would result in an increase in violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and all those who birth, predicted the director of one of the leading res

  • New York Files Complaint Against Amazon for Pregnancy and Disability Discrimination

    The complaint alleges the company discriminates against pregnant workers and workers with disabilities.

  • FDA Says Eating This Could Cause "Serious Adverse Events" in New Warning

    If you look around your kitchen and pantry, you'll probably recognize many long-familiar brand names on products you've consumed for decades. And that broad brand recognition is exactly what some marketers are depending on when they create copycat products meant to resemble these favorites. To that end, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning meant to protect you and those around you. Read on to find out what it is, why it's necessary, and what to do if you or your loved ones

  • US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

    Massachusetts on Wednesday reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada, and health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa, and rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

  • Her baby died in his sleep. Her 29-year quest to find out why has led to a big breakthrough on SIDS

    To new parents, many things are terrifying—yet few of them are as scary as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. Much of how and why SIDS occurs is still unknown, but a new piece of research, published last week in eBioMedicine, found clues suggesting that there might be a biological component to it. Compared to other babies, both living and who died of other causes, infants who died of SIDS were consistently found to have lower levels of butyrylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps provide arousal from sleep.

  • First monkeypox case in U.S. this year identified; 6 people in U.S. being monitored by health officials for potential exposure, CDC says

    Cases have recently been reported in Britain, Portugal, and Spain, according to the AP and Stat News.

  • Scrub Hub: What is mosquito control, and does it hurt the environment?

    Scrub Hub examines the widespread measures used to control mosquitoes what effects those efforts can have on the greater environment.

  • Voices: Sure, Elon Musk can be problematic – but leave his autism out of it

    If it is OK to mock one of the most privileged people in the world on account of them being autistic, then what hope do the rest of us ‘regular’ folk have?

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • CDC: With COVID-19 infections rising, a third of U.S. should consider indoor masks

    CDC: With COVID-19 infections rising, a third of U.S. should consider indoor masks

  • Monkeypox: Seven symptoms of virus confirmed in UK

    Monkeypox is a viral infection that shares similarities with smallpox

  • Monkeypox: Five cases found in Portugal as virus spreads in Europe

    The rare infection has spread to mainland Europe with suspected cases also in Madrid.

  • Mozambique declares polio outbreak linked to Pakistan

    Health authorities in Mozambique declared a polio outbreak Wednesday after confirming that a child in the country’s northeastern Tete province had been paralyzed by the disease. The case in Mozambique is the second imported case of polio in southern Africa this year, following a case discovered in Malawi in mid-February. It's the first case of wild polio in Mozambique since 1992, although cases linked to a mutated virus from the oral vaccine were detected in 2019.

  • Rebel Wilson reveals how she overcame her emotional eating

    Actor says she felt ‘invisible’ before she lost weight

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

    President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country's largest formula manufacturing plant. The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers, in an effort to eliminate production bottlenecks. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”