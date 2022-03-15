Indef, India's Leading Cranes & Hoists Manufacturer, partners with KG International for global entry

Bajaj Group's Cranes & Hoists Manufacturer, Hercules Hoists grows its offering beyond India with a core focus on Middle East and Africa through leading Industrial and Automotive Parts Distributor, KG International.

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Hoists has grown over the last 60 years to become the leading material handling solutions brand in India and has established a brand image that reflects superior quality, ruggedness and value for money through its proven product offerings catering to customers across all industries. This value resonates with customers all around the world and let do a major decision to expand their offering beyond India and compete in the global market. As of January 2022, Hercules Hoists has entered into a strategic agreement with KG International as part of this beyond India vision. Effective from January 2022, KG International is appointed as Hercules Hoists Limited's exclusive Authorised Business Partner for a large list of countries focusing on Middle East and Africa.

Indef has a wide range of cranes and hoists for all capacities and heights of lift

On this occasion, Mr. Amit Bhalla, President & CEO, said, "Hercules Hoists Limited is extremely delighted to have KG International as a part of our family of Authorised Business Partners. This collaboration helps strengthen our presence in the UAE with an extended reach to the entire MEA region. KG International's expertise over last five decades with their presence in 50+ countries and varied industries will help HHL touch base new clients across geographies. We are always committed to make a difference in our customers' lives through quality offerings and proactive service support, and glad to have KG International as the flag bearers for us in the MEA region. We are looking forward to making Indef as the go to solution for material handling requirements in MEA region with the collaborative efforts of KG International and HHL."

Established in 1968, KG International FZCO is a leading global supplier of industrial and automotive aftermarket spare parts based in Dubai catering to 50+ countries spanning 5 continents. KG is globally renowned for its progressive, customer-centric approach and working with some of the worlds leading brands. Mr. Rohit Gupta, CEO, said, "KG is extremely proud to announce our partnership with Hercules Hoists Ltd. popularly known as Indef, a Bajaj Group Company, to enter the material handling industry with a leading producer of Cranes & Hoists. This partnership expands our offering for our Industrial clients who will now have access to a high-quality brand known for durability and ruggedness for a competitive price – aligning well with our goal to make our customers more competitive, productive, and profitable. "

This collaboration promises to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional customer service, stronger supply chains with local stock for quicker deliveries for all consumers of Cranes & Hoists.

