U.S. markets open in 8 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.75
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,747.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,373.00
    +41.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    +1.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5640
    -0.6680 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,533.39
    -0.67 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.94
    +2.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,642.21
    -36.71 (-0.13%)
     

Indegene to help scale up AstraZeneca’s omnichannel operations across the globe

Indegene Inc
·1 min read
Indegene Inc
Indegene Inc

PRINCETON, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, today announced that it is helping AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company scale up its omnichannel operations across the globe with an aim to create a more personalized customer experience.

Indegene will leverage its healthcare domain expertise and experience in operating digital centers of excellence to help streamline the client’s global content supply chain and orchestrate personalized customer journeys in an agile, global engagement model. Its partnerships with marketing platform providers will support the client’s omnichannel operations efficiently, and at scale.

Sanjay Parikh, Executive Director and EVP, Indegene, said, “As patients and physicians progressively engage with life sciences companies through a wide variety of communication channels, omnichannel operations are vital to create personalized experiences at scale. We are excited at the opportunity to apply our healthcare domain expertise and technology accelerators to enable and empower life sciences companies on their omnichannel journey.”

About Indegene
We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Yadunandan K V | yadunandan.kv@indegene.com


