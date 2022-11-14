U.S. markets closed

Independence Contract Drilling to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

·2 min read

Live Presentation on November 17, 2022, at 2:00pm Eastern Standard Time

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced today that Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This event is open access for all investors to participate.  Topics will include:

  • Characteristics and capabilities of ICD's fleet of pad-optimal, super-spec drilling rigs;

  • Market fundamentals driving tight demand for premium rigs;

  • Rig reactivation dynamics;

  • ICD's strategy to convert strong market fundamentals into EBITDA growth and a stronger balance sheet.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

PLEASE REGISTER HERE:  https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q0yGh7gyRqq6XvM5ZBrXNA

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is an investor engagement and stakeholder communication platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. "Research for the other 99%™" opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
E-mail inquiries to: investor.relations@icdrilling.com
Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)
Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-to-participate-in-water-tower-research-fireside-chat-series-301677641.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

