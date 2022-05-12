U.S. markets closed

Independence Realty Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor & Dynavax Technologies to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EPAY
  • IRT
  • DVAX
  • MIME
  • AOSL
  • SPGI

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASD: EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 17. Thoma Bravo LP is acquiring Bottomline Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on May 13.

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) will replace Mimecast Ltd. (NASD: MIME) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (NASD: AOSL) will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 19. Permira Holdings Ltd. is acquiring Mimecast in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 17, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dynavax Technologies

DVAX

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Bottomline Technologies

EPAY

Information Technology

May 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Independence Realty Trust

IRT

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Mimecast

MIME

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

AOSL

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Independence Realty Trust

IRT

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-realty-trust-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-alpha-and-omega-semiconductor--dynavax-technologies-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301546631.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

