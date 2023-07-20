Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) reported revenue of $183.3 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.4 million, representing a surprise of -0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Independent Bank Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 52.13% versus 53.64% estimated by two analysts on average.

Net interest margin : 3.54% versus 3.53% estimated by two analysts on average.

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $17.39 billion versus $17.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Mortgage banking income : $0.67 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies : $1.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million.

Total Non-Interest Income : $30.76 million compared to the $28.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Loan Level Derivative Income : $1.28 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Interchange and ATM Fees : $4.48 million compared to the $4.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Deposit account fees : $5.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.80 million.

Other Non-Interest Income : $6.36 million compared to the $5.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Investment Management Services: $10.35 million versus $9.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Independent Bank Corp. here>>>



Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research