Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38

The board of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of February, with investors receiving $0.38 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Independent Bank Group's stock price has increased by 40% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Independent Bank Group's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Independent Bank Group has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Despite this history however, the company's latest earnings report actually shows that it didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends. This is very worrying for shareholders, as this shows that Independent Bank Group will not be able to sustain its dividend at its current rate.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next 3 years. They also estimate the payout ratio reaching 36% in the same time period, which is fairly sustainable.

Independent Bank Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 25% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Independent Bank Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Independent Bank Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Independent Bank Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Independent Bank Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

