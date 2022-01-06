U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

New independent Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read

The meeting of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) held on the 5th of January 2022 adopted a decision to elect Edvinas Katilius as an independent Board member of the Company to fill the existing vacancy to serve from 2nd of February 2022 until the term of office of the acting Board of the Company (24 April 2022).

An independent Board member has been elected on the basis that an independent Board member Bjarke Pålsson decided to resign from the position as the Board member of the Company from 1st of February 2022; article 15.1. of Articles of Association of the Company defines that the Board consists of 5 (five) members.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaitė

o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +370 611 27985


