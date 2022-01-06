U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,691.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,298.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,758.75
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.90
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -24.20 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.69 (-3.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8120
    -0.3180 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,220.41
    -3,129.29 (-6.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.73
    -90.86 (-7.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

New independent Board members of AB Klaipėdos nafta has been elected for a new term of office of four years

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read

The meeting of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) held on the 5th of January 2022 adopted a decision to elect the independent Board members for a new four-year term of office:

  • Guy Mason

  • Edvinas Katilius

  • Alfonso Morriello

  • Jūratė Lingienė

The new Board of the Company will take office from 25th April 2022, after the end of the term of office of the current Board of the Company.

The decision regarding fifth Board member of the Company will be adopted in a near future.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaitė
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +37061127985


