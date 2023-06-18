Independent Chair of the Board of First Business Financial Services Picks Up 10% More Stock \

Potential First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chair of the Board, Gerald Kilcoyne, recently bought US$183k worth of stock, paying US$30.55 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

First Business Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Gerald Kilcoyne is the biggest insider purchase of First Business Financial Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$29.97. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.36k shares worth US$417k. But insiders sold 3.01k shares worth US$113k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Business Financial Services insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that First Business Financial Services insiders own 7.1% of the company, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The First Business Financial Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in First Business Financial Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Business Financial Services you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

