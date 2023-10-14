Independent Chairman of the Board of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Picks Up 293% More Stock

Those following along with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Raymond Debbane, Independent Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.1m on stock at an average price of US$1.10. That increased their holding by a full 293%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent purchase by Raymond Debbane is the biggest insider purchase of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.19. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Lexicon Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.9m worth of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock, about 1.0% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

