Independent Chairman of Container Store Group Picks Up 18% More Stock \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Jordan, the Independent Chairman of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) recently shelled out US$70k to buy stock, at US$2.55 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 18%.

Container Store Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Chairman Robert Jordan was not their only acquisition of Container Store Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$7.62 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.24. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Container Store Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$5.19. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Container Store Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.8m worth of Container Store Group stock, about 3.3% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Container Store Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Container Store Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Container Store Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

