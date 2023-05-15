Independent Chairman of Latham Group James Cline Buys 8.7% More Shares \

Potential Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman, James Cline, recently bought US$170k worth of stock, paying US$3.40 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.7%.

Latham Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by James Cline was the biggest purchase of Latham Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$214k for 65.00k shares. But they sold 8.95k shares for US$20k. In total, Latham Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Latham Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.4% of Latham Group shares, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Latham Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Latham Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Latham Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

