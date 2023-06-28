Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board of Heijmans Picks Up 78% More Stock

Potential Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board, Sjoerd Vollebregt, recently bought €123k worth of stock, paying €10.26 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 78%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heijmans

The Chairman of Executive Board & CEO A. G. Hillen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €151k worth of shares at a price of €11.58 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than €10.38 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Heijmans insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Heijmans Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own €3.7m worth of Heijmans stock, about 1.5% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Heijmans Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Heijmans insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Heijmans. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Heijmans (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

