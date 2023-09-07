Independent Director of Affinity Bancshares Robin Reich Buys 50% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Independent Director, Robin Reich, recently bought US$89k worth of stock, for US$14.86 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 50%.

Check out our latest analysis for Affinity Bancshares

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Affinity Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kenneth Lehman for US$597k worth of shares, at about US$14.59 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$14.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Affinity Bancshares insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Affinity Bancshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Affinity Bancshares

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Affinity Bancshares insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Affinity Bancshares Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Affinity Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Affinity Bancshares has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

But note: Affinity Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.