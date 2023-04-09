Independent Director Amy Lane Just Bought 54% More Shares In FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Investors who take an interest in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Amy Lane, recently paid US$233 per share to buy US$193k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 54%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FedEx

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Sales Officer, Jill Brannon, for US$334k worth of shares, at about US$238 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$232. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Jill Brannon was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.12k shares worth US$803k. But insiders sold 1.41k shares worth US$334k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by FedEx insiders. They paid about US$195 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does FedEx Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that FedEx insiders own 8.1% of the company, worth about US$4.7b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FedEx Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest FedEx insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FedEx. For example - FedEx has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

