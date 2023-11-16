Independent Director of Custom Truck One Source Mark Ein Buys 1.4% More Shares

Potential Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Mark Ein, recently bought US$496k worth of stock, paying US$4.96 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Custom Truck One Source

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Ein is the biggest insider purchase of Custom Truck One Source shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.38. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Custom Truck One Source insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Custom Truck One Source Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Custom Truck One Source insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$55m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Custom Truck One Source Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Custom Truck One Source insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Custom Truck One Source (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

