Independent Director of Danimer Scientific Picks Up 29% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Hendrix, the Independent Director of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) recently shelled out US$93k to buy stock, at US$0.93 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Danimer Scientific

Notably, that recent purchase by Richard Hendrix is the biggest insider purchase of Danimer Scientific shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.09. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Danimer Scientific insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Danimer Scientific Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Danimer Scientific shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Danimer Scientific (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

