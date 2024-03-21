Independent Director of GreenFirst Forest Products Picks Up 47% More Stock

Potential GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Michael Mitchell, recently bought CA$155k worth of stock, paying CA$0.77 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 47%.

See our latest analysis for GreenFirst Forest Products

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GreenFirst Forest Products

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Mitchell was the biggest purchase of GreenFirst Forest Products shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Mitchell was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$4.6m worth of GreenFirst Forest Products stock, about 3.4% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At GreenFirst Forest Products Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that GreenFirst Forest Products insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GreenFirst Forest Products. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of GreenFirst Forest Products.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.