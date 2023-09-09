Independent Director of Guaranty Bancshares Picks Up 1.9% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:GNTY) Independent Director, James Bunch, recently bought US$84k worth of stock, for US$28.12 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guaranty Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Executive Officer (Bank) Charles Cowell for US$177k worth of shares, at about US$31.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$28.22. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Guaranty Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Guaranty Bancshares shares, worth about US$71m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Guaranty Bancshares Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Guaranty Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Guaranty Bancshares. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Guaranty Bancshares you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

