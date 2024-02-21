Independent Director of Iovance Biotherapeutics Picks Up 78% More Stock

Those following along with Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Merrill McPeak, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$2.3m on stock at an average price of US$9.15. That increased their holding by a full 78%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Wayne Rothbaum bought US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$5.30 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$12.03. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders own 9.3% of the company, worth about US$287m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Iovance Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Iovance Biotherapeutics. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Iovance Biotherapeutics. For example, Iovance Biotherapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

