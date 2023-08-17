Independent Director of Ryerson Holding Stephen Larson Buys 6.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Stephen Larson, recently paid US$29.55 per share to buy US$148k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ryerson Holding

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Stephen Larson was not their only acquisition of Ryerson Holding shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$304k worth of shares at a price of US$30.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$29.77. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Stephen Larson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Stephen Larson bought a total of 15.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$30.10. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Ryerson Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ryerson Holding insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 3.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ryerson Holding Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Ryerson Holding we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Ryerson Holding that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

