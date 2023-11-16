Independent Director of SolarEdge Technologies Picks Up 28% More Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Avery More, recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$70.96. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 28%.

See our latest analysis for SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Avery More was the biggest purchase of SolarEdge Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$80.04. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 21.18k shares for US$1.6m. On the other hand they divested 422.00 shares, for US$124k. Overall, SolarEdge Technologies insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SolarEdge Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that SolarEdge Technologies insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SolarEdge Technologies Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in SolarEdge Technologies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SolarEdge Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with SolarEdge Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.