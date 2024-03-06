Independent Director of SolarEdge Technologies Picks Up 10% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Avery More, recently paid US$67.75 per share to buy US$474k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

See our latest analysis for SolarEdge Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SolarEdge Technologies

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Avery More was not their only acquisition of SolarEdge Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$71.44 per share in a US$1.1m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$67.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 28.18k shares for US$2.1m. On the other hand they divested 170.00 shares, for US$50k. In total, SolarEdge Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SolarEdge Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does SolarEdge Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SolarEdge Technologies insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The SolarEdge Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in SolarEdge Technologies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of SolarEdge Technologies.

But note: SolarEdge Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.