Independent Director of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Picks Up 45% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Independent Director, Philip Williamson, recently bought US$75k worth of stock, for US$4.30 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 45%.

View our latest analysis for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Steven Sansom bought US$190k worth of shares at a price of US$3.80 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.18. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$4.0m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.