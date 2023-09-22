Independent Director of Summit Financial Group Picks Up 2.8% More Stock

Potential Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Gary Hinkle, recently bought US$343k worth of stock, paying US$24.17 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Summit Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Gary Hinkle is the biggest insider purchase of Summit Financial Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$23.22). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 44.11k shares. But they sold 201.00 shares for US$5.2k. Overall, Summit Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Summit Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Summit Financial Group insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Summit Financial Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Summit Financial Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Summit Financial Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

