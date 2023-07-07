Independent Director of Synex Renewable Energy Danny Sgro Buys 396% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSE:SXI) Independent Director, Danny Sgro, recently bought CA$80k worth of stock, for CA$1.79 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 396%, which is arguably a good sign.

Synex Renewable Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Adarsh Mehta made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$589k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.10 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$1.96). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Synex Renewable Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 27% of Synex Renewable Energy shares, worth about CA$2.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synex Renewable Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Synex Renewable Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Synex Renewable Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

