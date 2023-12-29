Independent Director of Unifi Picks Up 28% More Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Kenneth Langone, recently bought a whopping US$2.9m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.75. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 28%.

Unifi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Kenneth Langone is the biggest insider purchase of Unifi shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$6.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 628.00k shares worth US$3.7m. But insiders sold 50.00k shares worth US$408k. Overall, Unifi insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Unifi Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Unifi shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Unifi Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Unifi we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Unifi.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

