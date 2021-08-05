Independent Inspection Confirms Zero Additives In El Bandido Yankee Tequila

CHICAGO and BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company, an independent spirits company founded by James Robert Morris and Chris Chelios, today announced it has been named on Tequila Matchmaker's list of confirmed additive-free tequilas following a rigorous on-site inspection at El Viejito Distillery in Jalisco, where the ultra-premium tequila is handcrafted from start to finish.

Tequila Matchmaker, run by Grover and Scarlet Sanschagrin, is the first known independent program in the spirits world focused on confirming products as additive-free. The pair spent a full day at the distillery, with an open invitation to inspect any area. They tracked and documented the entire production and conducted sensorial tastings at various stages, comparing batches from the still alongside samples of retail-purchased bottles to ensure the profile remained the same.

"Consumers are driving the demand for greater transparency in labeling and appreciate an artisanal experience that honors centuries-old tequila making traditions," said El Bandido Yankee Founder Chris Chelios. "We were very intentional from the onset about not taking shortcuts, so that our tequilas would stand on their own with a natural agave profile."

If additives account for less than 1% by volume, a tequila can still be legally marketed as 100% agave and makers are not required to disclose additive use on the label.

"It's confusing to consumers to see 100% agave on the label because they think they're getting a pure spirit, when, in fact, it could have been dramatically altered by potent additives," said Grover Sanschagrin. "Even adding less than 1% of these concentrated additives completely changes the flavor profile."

He added that the goal of the program is to promote greater clarity in labeling, as well as to encourage tequila makers into bringing authentically artisanal spirits to the marketplace.

To learn more, visit elbandidoyankee.com and tequilamatchmaker.com.

About El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company

El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company is an independent spirits company founded by James Robert Morris and Chris Chelios, both former professional athletes and entrepreneurs in the packaging, entertainment and restaurant areas. El Bandido Yankee's ultra-premium, criminally smooth tequilas are handcrafted from start to finish at El Viejito Distillery in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, using centuries-old processes. Twice distilled and fully oxygenated, its tequilas are made with fully mature, 100% blue weber agave and are confirmed additive-free. El Bandido Yankee tequila is crafted using sustainable practices and collaborates with not-for-profit S.A.C.R.E.D. to improve the lives of people in rural Mexican communities. To learn more about El Bandido Yankee Tequila, visit elbandidoyankee.com .

