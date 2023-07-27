Independent Non-Executive Chair of BikeExchange Dominic O'Hanlon Buys 28% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Dominic O'Hanlon, the Independent Non-Executive Chair of BikeExchange Limited (ASX:BEX) recently shelled out AU$100k to buy stock, at AU$0.009 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 28%.

BikeExchange Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chair Dominic O'Hanlon was not their only acquisition of BikeExchange shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.02 per share in a AU$500k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.005). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While BikeExchange insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.016 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of BikeExchange

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BikeExchange insiders own about AU$986k worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BikeExchange Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of BikeExchange we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for BikeExchange that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

