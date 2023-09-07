Independent Non-Executive Chair of Eneraqua Technologies Richard Guy Stenhouse Buys 51% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Independent Non-Executive Chair, Richard Guy Stenhouse, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£1.00 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 51%, which is arguably a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Eneraqua Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eneraqua Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chair Richard Guy Stenhouse was not the only time they bought Eneraqua Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£2.10 per share in a UK£53k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Eneraqua Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about UK£1.36. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Eneraqua Technologies insiders own 65% of the company, worth about UK£20m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eneraqua Technologies Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Eneraqua Technologies insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Eneraqua Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Eneraqua Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.