Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Ceres Power Holdings Picks Up 200% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Warren Finegold, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) recently shelled out UK£45k to buy stock, at UK£2.25 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 200%, which is arguably a good sign.

Ceres Power Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Warren Finegold is the biggest insider purchase of Ceres Power Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Ceres Power Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Ceres Power Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Ceres Power Holdings insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£967k. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ceres Power Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Ceres Power Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Ceres Power Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

