Independent Non-Executive Chairman of i3 Energy Picks Up 18% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, John Festival, recently bought UK£64k worth of stock, for UK£0.14 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At i3 Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by John Festival was the biggest purchase of i3 Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months i3 Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of i3 Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.6% of i3 Energy shares, worth about UK£4.1m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About i3 Energy Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on i3 Energy stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of i3 Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

