Independent Non-Executive Chairman of LSL Property Services Picks Up 286% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, David Barral, recently bought UK£75k worth of stock, for UK£2.51 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 286%, which is arguably a good sign.

LSL Property Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Barral was the biggest purchase of LSL Property Services shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£2.55 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for LSL Property Services share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. David Barral was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 10% of LSL Property Services shares, worth about UK£27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LSL Property Services Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of LSL Property Services we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for LSL Property Services and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

