Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Peoplein Picks Up 17% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Glen Richards, recently paid AU$2.27 per share to buy AU$499k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peoplein

Notably, that recent purchase by Glen Richards is the biggest insider purchase of Peoplein shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$2.50. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Peoplein insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Peoplein insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Peoplein

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.6% of Peoplein shares, worth about AU$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Peoplein Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Peoplein we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Peoplein and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

