Independent Non-Executive Chairman Peter Johnston Just Bought 74% More Shares In Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV)

Investors who take an interest in Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Johnston, recently paid AU$0.061 per share to buy AU$225k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 74%.

Jervois Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Executive Director, Bryce Crocker, sold AU$1.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.35 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$0.068. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Bryce Crocker was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.23m shares worth AU$1.8m. But they sold 4.76m shares for AU$1.7m. In total, Jervois Global insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.19. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Jervois Global

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Jervois Global insiders have about 3.7% of the stock, worth approximately AU$5.2m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Jervois Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Jervois Global stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Jervois Global is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

