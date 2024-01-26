Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Spacetalk Picks Up 157% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Spacetalk Limited (ASX:SPA) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Georg Chmiel, recently paid AU$0.025 per share to buy AU$195k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 157%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spacetalk

In fact, the recent purchase by Georg Chmiel was the biggest purchase of Spacetalk shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.025 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Georg Chmiel was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$624k for 25.28m shares. But they sold 7.75m shares for AU$285k. Overall, Spacetalk insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about AU$0.025 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 24% of Spacetalk shares, worth about AU$2.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Spacetalk Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Spacetalk insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Spacetalk. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Spacetalk you should know about.

