Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Vanquis Banking Group Peter Estlin Buys 200% More Shares

Potential Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Estlin, recently bought UK£109k worth of stock, paying UK£0.55 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 200%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

See our latest analysis for Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter Estlin is the biggest insider purchase of Vanquis Banking Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.50. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Vanquis Banking Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Vanquis Banking Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that Vanquis Banking Group insiders own about UK£587k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vanquis Banking Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Vanquis Banking Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Vanquis Banking Group.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.