Independent Non-Executive Director of Advanced Medical Solutions Group Picks Up 1,133% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Elizabeth Shanahan, recently paid UK£1.99 per share to buy UK£100k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 1,133%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Medical Solutions Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Elizabeth Shanahan was the biggest purchase of Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.98 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 138.62k shares worth UK£285k. But they sold 44.10k shares for UK£99k. Overall, Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Advanced Medical Solutions Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately UK£4.0m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Medical Solutions Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Advanced Medical Solutions Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

