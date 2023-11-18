Independent Non-Executive Director of Afentra Picks Up 5.0% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Gavin Hugh Wilson, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Afentra plc (LON:AET) recently shelled out UK£45k to buy stock, at UK£0.30 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Afentra

Notably, that recent purchase by Gavin Hugh Wilson is the biggest insider purchase of Afentra shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Afentra share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Gavin Hugh Wilson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Afentra Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Afentra insiders own about UK£24m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Afentra Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Afentra insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Afentra (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

