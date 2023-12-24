Independent Non-Executive Director of CoTec Holdings Thomas Albanese Buys More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Thomas Albanese, the Independent Non-Executive Director of CoTec Holdings Corp. (CVE:CTH) recently shelled out CA$102k to buy stock, at CA$0.75 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

CoTec Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO & Corporate Secretary, Abraham Jonker, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$345k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.53 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$0.64). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.3% of Abraham Jonker's holding. Abraham Jonker was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.2m for 2.00m shares. But they sold 1.05m shares for CA$653k. Overall, CoTec Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.59. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:CTH Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2023

Does CoTec Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 33% of CoTec Holdings shares, worth about CA$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CoTec Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think CoTec Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for CoTec Holdings (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

