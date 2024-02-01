Independent Non-Executive Director of Critical Mineral Resources Russell Thomson Buys More Stock

Potential Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Russell Thomson, recently bought UK£375k worth of stock, paying UK£0.038 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Critical Mineral Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Russell Thomson is the biggest insider purchase of Critical Mineral Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.031). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Russell Thomson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Critical Mineral Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Critical Mineral Resources insiders own 45% of the company, worth about UK£703k. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Critical Mineral Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Critical Mineral Resources. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Critical Mineral Resources. While conducting our analysis, we found that Critical Mineral Resources has 6 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

