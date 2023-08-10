Independent Non Executive Director of Gaming Realms Picks Up 4.4% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) should definitely note that the Independent Non Executive Director, Mark Blandford, recently paid UK£0.35 per share to buy UK£180k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gaming Realms

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Blandford is the biggest insider purchase of Gaming Realms shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Gaming Realms insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Gaming Realms insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Gaming Realms

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Gaming Realms insiders own about UK£21m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gaming Realms Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Gaming Realms we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Gaming Realms.

