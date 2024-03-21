Independent Non-Executive Director of LondonMetric Property Katerina Patmore Buys 200% More Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Katerina Patmore, recently bought a whopping UK£1.9m worth of stock, at a price of UK£192. That purchase boosted their holding by 200%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

See our latest analysis for LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Katerina Patmore was the biggest purchase of LondonMetric Property shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.93. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£2.0m for 76.47k shares. On the other hand they divested 618.16k shares, for UK£1.1m. In total, LondonMetric Property insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about UK£26.69 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LondonMetric Property is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does LondonMetric Property Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LondonMetric Property insiders own about UK£33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Do The LondonMetric Property Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of LondonMetric Property we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that LondonMetric Property is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.