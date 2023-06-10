Independent Non-Executive Director of Lynch Group Holdings Picks Up 158% More Stock \

Potential Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Peter Clare, recently bought AU$249k worth of stock, paying AU$2.26 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 158%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lynch Group Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Clare was the biggest purchase of Lynch Group Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$2.33 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Clare.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Lynch Group Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Lynch Group Holdings insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about AU$4.2m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lynch Group Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lynch Group Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lynch Group Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

